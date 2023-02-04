Ranking the 5 AL West left fielders entering the 2023 season
4) Jarred Kelenic - Seattle Mariners
An argument can be made that Jared Kelenic and Smith should be swapped, and I wouldn't really care too much. Kelenic was one of the better prospects in the game after Seattle acquired him for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano but he's disappointed at the big league level.
Kelenic has a .589 OPS and a 66 OPS+ in his first 147 games. He does have 21 home runs which is a good number, but he strikes out way too much (167 times) and has done little else at the plate. He's a career .168 hitter.
Kelenic is projected to be Seattle's Opening Day left fielder but if he gets off to a slow start he will likely be on a short leash. The Mariners want to win and they can't have Kelenic struggle much like the Angels couldn't afford to have Jo Adell up and struggling.
3) Seth Brown - Oakland Athletics
Oakland finally doesn't have the worst of something! Seth Brown has had back-to-back solid seasons for the A's hitting 45 home runs combined in the last two seasons. Brown slashed .230/.305/.444 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in 150 games for Oakland last season. His 116 WRC+ was higher than players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, and Adolis Garcia.
Brown is one of the very few MLB-caliber hitters Oakland has, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get traded at some point. For now, he'll continue to be the good power hitter he's been for the A's the past two seasons.