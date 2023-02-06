Ranking the 5 AL West right fielders entering the 2023 season
2) Teoscar Hernandez - Seattle Mariners
The Mariners desperately needed another bat to add to their lineup and they got it early on this offseason by acquiring Teoscar Hernandez in a trade with the Blue Jays. Hernandez is a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat and should make Seattle even better.
Hernandez dealt with an oblique issue that hampered his production for part of the season in 2022 but when he's right he's really good. Even with that injury, he had a really good offensive year, hitting 25 home runs with a 127 OPS+.
Hernandez showed what he was capable of the season prior when he hit 32 home runs while driving in 116 runs. He won his second consecutive Silver Slugger and received some MVP votes, finishing 19th in the balloting. The Angels hope he's only going to be a thorn in their side for one year as he's a free agent at the end of the season.
1) Kyle Tucker - Houston Astros
Does it get much better than Kyle Tucker? The man can hit, run, hit for power, defend, and throw. He's a legitimate five-tool player who doesn't get much respect because of the team he's on. Tucker would be hitting second or third in just about any lineup other than Houston's (and maybe the Angels?)
Tucker hit 30 home runs, stole 25 bases, and won a Gold Glove this past season for the Astros. To make matters worse, the .914 career OPS he owns against the Angels is his best against any other AL West opponent by far.
Tucker is the best right fielder in the AL West and one of the best right fielders in all