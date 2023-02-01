Ranking the 5 AL West second basemen entering the 2023 season
4) Brandon Drury - Los Angeles Angels
I like the Brandon Drury addition a lot for the Angels. He's likely going to play a lot of second base but can play both corner infield and outfield positions as well. He can even play shortstop in an emergency situation if the Angels really need it (hopefully not). Drury had an .813 OPS and hit 28 home runs splitting time between the Reds and Padres last season.
Drury for most of his career has been a bench bat but broke out in a big way in 2022. Playing a lot of games in Cincinnati definitely helps, but is not the end-all-be-all. I expect Drury to remain productive and be a 20+ home run guy for the Halos.
3) Kolten Wong - Seattle Mariners
The Mariners traded for Kolten Wong in a move I really liked for them. Wong isn't anything special offensively but is a really steady player who's one of the better defenders in the league at second base.
Wong is a two-time Gold Glove winner and will bring some of that elite defense to Seattle. He also had one of the better offensive seasons of his career in 2022 posting an OPS+ of 118.
Wong won't have to be an elite hitter for the Mariners to be a great team as they have players like Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez among others to shoulder that load. Wong is a winner and a consistent player and a nice upgrade for Seattle.