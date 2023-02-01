Ranking the 5 AL West second basemen entering the 2023 season
2) Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers
Last offseason the Rangers inked Marcus Semien on a lengthy contract to be their second baseman for the next seven seasons. Semien did not have a repeat of the historic season he had in 2021 when he hit 45 home runs, the most for a second baseman in a single season, but he was still quite good for Texas.
Semien hit 26 home runs and stole 25 bases. He also played in 161 games which led the AL and was worth 5.9 fWAR. His durability and ability to be a complete player makes him one of the better second basemen in the game.
In addition to his power bat and good base stealing ability Semien provides Gold Glove defense at second base. He won a Gold Glove in 2021 and ranked in the 95th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant this past season.
1) Jose Altuve - Houston Astros
As much as it pains me to say it, Jose Altuve is the best second baseman in the AL West. He has been for years and will likely continue to be for a while.
Altuve is as formidable as ever as he slashed .300/.387/.533 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. He had the same OPS+ (160) that he had in his MVP season in 2017. Altuve is coming off of a fifth-place MVP finish and a sixth Silver Slugger award in 2022. He was one of the best players on a World Series-winning team. He will continue to be one of the league's best players in 2023.