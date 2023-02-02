Ranking the 5 AL West third basemen entering the 2023 season
In the 2019 offseason, the Los Angeles Angels thought they had their third baseman for the next seven seasons when they signed Anthony Rendon to a massive deal. Rendon had a good season in the shortened 2020 campaign but has struggled to stay on the field and give the Angels anything close to the production they expected when they brought him in.
Rendon has an opportunity to prove all of his doubters wrong with an excellent 2023 campaign. If he fails to do so, the Angels finally have the depth necessary with players like Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury ready and able to fill in admirably.
Where does Rendon rank among the rest of his AL West third basemen peers?
5) Jace Peterson - Oakland Athletics
Jace Peterson is listed as the Athletics projected third baseman according to the Athletics depth chart on FanGraphs, so that's who I'm going with as their third baseman. it could be someone like Jonah Bride or Kevin Smith at third, but regardless, Oakland has the worst third baseman in this division.
Peterson played in 112 games last season and slashed .236/.316/.382 with eight home runs and 34 RBI. His best asset is his versatility as he has appeared in at least one game at every single position except catcher. Yes, he's appeared in four games as a pitcher.
Peterson is a fine bench player but shouldn't be starting many games. Playing for a bad Oakland team Peterson appears to have a shot at an everyday role.