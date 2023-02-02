Ranking the 5 AL West third basemen entering the 2023 season
4) Josh Jung - Texas Rangers
It's very possible Josh Jung finishes the season higher on this list than he begins, but due to his inexperience, it's only fair to slot him in as the fourth-best third baseman in the AL West.
Jung was called up in September and had 102 plate appearances for the Rangers. He struggled a bit in his first taste of big league action slashing .204/.235/.418 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 26 games.
Jung is a highly-touted prospect who has a .919 OPS in 153 career minor league games. I expect him to hit for Texas, hopefully he doesn't do much damage against the Halos.
3) Eugenio Suarez - Seattle Mariners
Eugenio Suarez is a prime example of a three true outcome player. He'll strike out, draw a walk, or hit a home run. Suarez did exactly what was expected of him in his first year in Seattle. He hit just .236 but was in the 88th percentile in walk rate, led the league in strikeouts, and hit 31 home runs.
Over the last five seasons, Suarez has averaged 32 home runs and 82 RBI per season. That's including the shortened 2020 season. He will likely give the Mariners another 30+ home run year while getting on base at a decent clip and being among the league leaders in strikeouts. When he's in a slump he looks like he doesn't belong, but when he's hot he can be incredibly dangerous to pitch against.