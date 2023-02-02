Ranking the 5 AL West third basemen entering the 2023 season
2) Anthony Rendon - Los Angeles Angels
It's hard to really rank Anthony Rendon because he's barely played since the Angels signed him. Going by what we've seen, Rendon would be toward the back of this ranking. Going by the player we all know he was and can be, he'd be first on this list. With the AL West being pretty weak at third base, I think ranking Rendon second is fair. If you want to put Suarez ahead of him I wouldn't be mad at that.
Rendon at his peak was an MVP-caliber player for the Nationals. He was an MVP finalist in 2019, finishing third in the balloting. We've seen him at his worst, a guy who doesn't play games.
The hope is that players like Urshela and Drury can give Rendon days off more frequently and keep him healthy. A healthy Rendon could mean very good things for the Angels as it's another superstar bat in a lineup that already has two of them.
1) Alex Bregman - Houston Astros
After a period where it looked like Alex Bregman might not be the superstar he once was, he bounced back in a big way in 2022. Particularly in the second half. Bregman had an .894 OPS in the second half and had a good postseason as well.
Overall, he slashed .259/.366/.454 with 23 home runs and 93 RBI. In addition to his good bat, Bregman is a really good defender, ranking in the 94th percentile in outs above average. He's one of the better third basemen in the game and is absolutely the best in this division.