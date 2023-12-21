Ranking the 5 best players who played for the Angels and Dodgers
There's a good chance Shohei Ohtani tops this list when it's all said and done.
Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers was the expected outcome, but a big blow to the Los Angeles Angels nonetheless. Ohtani will now have a chance to win presumably every season for the next decade, while the Angels will try their best to find a way to rebuild after Ohtani's departure.
Ohtani becomes the latest player who will enjoy time on both sides of this Freeway Series Rivalry. There's a very good chance Shohei will become the best player to play for both of these teams when it's all said and done, but there have been some prime examples of good players wearing both uniforms in the past. These are the five best.
5) Garret Anderson
Garret Anderson spent 15 of his 17 seasons playing MLB with the Angels, enjoying time on three different Angels teams. He began his career with the California Angels, then continued on with the Anaheim Angels, only to then play for the Los Angeles Angels. That kind of longevity helped make him an Angels legend, and a player fans will forever adore.
Not only is Anderson the best Angels player to ever wear number 16, but he's one of the best outfielders in Angels history, and one of the best just pure hitters in general.
His career .296/.327/.469 slash line with the Halos speaks for itself, and he added 272 home runs and 1,292 RBI in his 15 years. He's the franchise leader in many categories including games played, hits, doubles, RBI, and total bases.
Anderson wrapped up his Angels career in 2008, and played the next season in Atlanta. He'd have an underwhelming year as Atlanta's starting left fielder, so he had to take a minor league deal to join the Dodgers the following offseason. He made the Opening Day roster but lasted just 80 games in Dodger Blue, putting up a .475 OPS before being DFA'd and eventually hanging up the spikes.
His time with the Dodgers was less than memorable, but his Angels years were elite enough to put him on this list.