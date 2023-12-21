Ranking the 5 best players who played for the Angels and Dodgers
There's a good chance Shohei Ohtani tops this list when it's all said and done.
3) Howie Kendrick
Howie Kendrick is the modern player most known for playing for both sides of this rivalry. He began his career and had his best seasons with the Angels before eventually moving on to the other team.
Kendrick spent his first nine seasons with the Angels and wound up being an extremely productive player for some really good Angels teams. Overall, he slashed .292/.332/.424 averaging nine home runs and 56 RBI per season. He was a solid defender at the keystone and a reliable clutch hitter. He didn't hit for much power, but on those loaded teams full of big boppers he really didn't have to.
Kendrick only made one all-star team with the Angels, but was an essential piece for them for nearly a decade. Eventually, the Angels traded Kendrick to their crosstown rivals in the deal that brought Andrew Heaney to Anaheim.
Kendrick only spent two years with the Dodgers, but excelled in a super-utility role and remaining a solid contact hitter. He might not have had the star-studded years Anderson and Valenzuela had with their respective franchises, but Kendrick was at least a solid contributor for both sides.