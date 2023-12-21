Ranking the 5 best players who played for the Angels and Dodgers
There's a good chance Shohei Ohtani tops this list when it's all said and done.
1) Don Sutton
When fans think of players that played for both the Angels and Dodgers, Don Sutton is a common answer. No, he wasn't with the Angels for too long, but he was effective in his short time with them, while he was a Hall of Famer with the Dodgers.
Sutton's first 15 years were spent with the Dodgers, and he was, of course, one of the best pitchers in the National League for a long time. Sutton never won a Cy Young with the Dodgers (somehow) but he was a four-time all-star and finished in the top five of the NL Cy Young balloting five times. He was as consistent as they came for a very long time.
After years spent in Houston and Milwaukee, Sutton began the 1985 season with Oakland. He was then traded in September of that year to the Angels in exchange for two players to be named later. He'd make five starts for the Angels that season, and pitch for them in each of the next two. He wasn't the same pitcher as he was with the Dodgers, but he wasn't all that bad either.
Sutton had a 4.16 ERA in his 74 appearances and 430.1 innings with the Angels. He wasn't a Cy Young contender or anything, but he gave them durability and innings, which is always valuable. Sutton would finish his career with one more year with the Dodgers before finally calling it a career after 23 seasons. He's the best player to have played with both teams because he has the longevity and impact argument on his side.