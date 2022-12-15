Ranking the 5 best catchers in Angels history
1) Best catchers in Angels history: Bob Boone
He might've played most of his career in Philadelphia, but Bob Boone had a major impact as an Angel. He was traded to the Halos prior to the 1982 campaign and made a huge impact right away.
In that season he'd slash .256/.310/.337 with seven home runs and 58 RBI. The bat wasn't anything special, but the glove certainly was. He won his third Gold Glove that season in what was his first as an Angel. He'd even garner MVP votes as he finished 16th in the AL MVP balloting. He was a huge reason the Angels won the division that season.
The following season saw Boone make his lone all-star appearance as an Angel despite a 77 OPS+. His glove was the reason why.
Boone ended up winning Gold Gloves in four consecutive seasons, from 1986-1989. Three of those were with the Angels. He won four as a Halo.
His best offensive season came in the 1988 campaign when he slashed .295/.352/.386 with five home runs and 39 RBI. He had a 110 OPS+ that season which was the third-best mark of his 19-year career.
While he wasn't much of a hitter during the regular season, he sure stepped up in the postseason, particularly in the 1986 ALCS against the Red Sox. He recorded 10 hits in 22 at-bats including a home run and two RBI in the seven-game defeat. He had this performance after a .593 OPS in the regular season and a 63 OPS+. Just phenomenal.
Boone's four Gold Gloves are the reason he's number one on this list. He's the franchise leader in games caught at 967 (he was a DH for one game). He's the franchise's leader in defensive WAR and bWAR in totality.