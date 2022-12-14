Ranking the 5 best starting pitchers in Angels history
4) Best starting pitchers in Angels history: Frank Tanana
Frank Tanana was brought up as a 19-year-old in 1973 and made four starts. He impressed and found himself at the forefront of the rotation alongside Nolan Ryan. In his first full season, he made 39 appearances (35 starts) and had a 3.12 ERA in 268.2 innings pitched.
The next season he posted a sub-3.00 ERA at 2.62 and he led the league in strikeouts (269) and FIP (2.49). He finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting and established himself as one of the very best in the game.
Tanana would make three consecutive all-star teams from 1976-78 posting a 2.85 ERA in those seasons averaging 33 starts and 256 innings pitched. He'd lead the league in ERA with a 2.54 mark in 1977. Despite that, he only finished ninth in the Cy Young balloting while also leading the league in ERA+. He'd finish as high as third in the balloting in 1976.
It's unfortunate Tanana never won a Cy Young award because he was so dominant in that stretch. He was traded in the 1980 offseason in the deal that netted the Halos Fred Lynn. The fact that he only pitched for seven full seasons in an Angels uniform has something to do with him only ranking fourth on this list.
The southpaw went 102-78 as an Angel with a 3.08 ERA in 225 appearances (218 starts). He had a 3.18 FIP, a 118 ERA+, and even struck out 6.9 batters per nine which for those days was pretty solid.
Tanana ranks fifth in Angels history in strikeouts, innings pitched, ERA+, wins, and ERA. He ranks fourth in bWAR for pitchers and WHIP. He ranks second in complete games and shutouts. He's without a doubt a top-five pitcher in Angels history.