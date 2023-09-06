Ranking the American League West's front offices by competence
Part of the Los Angeles Angels fan base likes the job Perry Minasian has done while others want a change. Where does the Angels front office rank in the AL West?
2) Seattle Mariners
This one stings for Angels fans as former Angels GM Jerry Dipoto has his fingertips all over this Seattle team that is looking to make the postseason for a second consecutive season. A big reason for that is because of the homegrown talent Dipoto and company has built.
The Mariners rotation is outstanding and arguably the best in baseball. Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert have been three of the best pitchers in the AL this season, and rookies Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo have really impressed. The Mariners are doing this without their most expensive pitcher, Robbie Ray, who's out for the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
The Mariners have a good enough bullpen to have traded away their closer Paul Sewald at the deadline and not miss a single beat, and a lot of that has to do with under-the-radar pick-ups like Tayler Saucedo and Trent Thornton.
The Mariners lineup has a lot of strikeouts in it, but Julio Rodriguez is among the best players in baseball and the trade Seattle made for Teoscar Hernandez has aged wonderfully as the season has progressed.
The Mariners figure to be at or around the top of the AL West for years to come with their best player just 22 years old and their rotation young as well and only improving.