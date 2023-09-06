Ranking the American League West's front offices by competence
Part of the Los Angeles Angels fan base likes the job Perry Minasian has done while others want a change. Where does the Angels front office rank in the AL West?
1) Houston Astros
To the surprise of nobody, the Houston Astros have the best front office in baseball. The defending champions have won twice since 2017, and don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
Houston had the pleasure of mostly running back a roster that won the World Series. The big move of the offseason was bringing in Jose Abreu to play first base. That's been a disastrous signing as Abreu has really struggled, but Houston hasn't skipped a beat and has a chance to win another division title.
The Astros lost Justin Verlander in free agency, but wound up trading for him at the deadline. They had to give up their top prospects to do it, but the Mets are paying most of the salary. The Astros have one of the best pitchers in the game on cheap money for the next couple of years.
Houston has lost other key contributors like Carlos Correa and George Springer in the last couple of years, but they have Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick right there to replace them. Pena was instrumental to their postseason success last season as a rookie, and McCormick has broken out this season.
There really isn't much else to add about the Astros, as their run as the best team in the AL for the last six seasons is all you really need when arguing about how good the Houston front office is.