Ranking the Angels pending free agents by likelihood of them re-signing

Which pending free agents will re-sign with the Angels this offseason?
5) Eduardo Escobar
Eduardo Escobar is the other player who has an option for the 2024 season as the Angels can keep him around for $9 million if they choose, but the chances of them picking that up after his performance with the team are practically zero.
The Angels acquired Escobar shortly ater Gio Urshela went down with injury as they looked to find another quality third baseman to replace Anthony Rendon who also had the versatility to play other positions. Escobar's defense was fine at third base, second base, and first base, and he even pitched really well when called upon, but his bat really lacked.
As an Angel, Escobar slashed .214/.253/.304 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 54 games and 168 plate appearances. He's gotten more of. a chance to play consistently down the stretch as the Angels play shorthanded, but as his 51 OPS+ with the club dictates, he's done virtually nothing with that opportunity.
Escobar has his uses as a player who historically hits lefties well, is versatile defensively, and is a great clubhouse guy, but the chances the Angels want to bring him back after he had a .556 OPS with the club feel minimal. Even if the Angels stuck guys like Michael Stefanic or David Fletcher in the utility infielder role that feels like an upgrade.
Chances the LA Angels re-sign Eduardo Escobar: 1.5/10