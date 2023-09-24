Ranking the Angels pending free agents by likelihood of them re-signing
Which pending free agents will re-sign with the Angels this offseason?
4) Randal Grichuk
Randal Grichuk was acquired alongside C.J. Cron in the Angels attempt to fortify a lineup that was dealing with a slew of injuries. Grichuk essentially was the Taylor Ward replacement in left field, but unfortunately really struggled out of the gate with his new team.
Grichuk was hitting .140 with a .470 OPS in his first 26 games with the Angels before being one of the six players the team placed on waivers. He was so bad to the point where not one contending team claimed him either time the Angels made him available essentially for free.
Fortunately, Grichuk has made those teams pay as he's slashing .319/.372/.597 with four home runs and nine RBI in 21 games and 72 at-bats since being placed on waivers. Grichuk is showing some value to the team as a guy who could be a decent fourth outfielder, but with them needing to find time for Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell, the outfield is pretty full.
There's always the chance the Halos choose to move one or more of their outfield as it feels like none of them are 100% set in stone to be a part of the 2024 Angels. If a spot does become available, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Angels go after a player they liked enough to trade for, even if it is in a reserved role. I'd still consider it unlikely, though.
Chances the LA Angels re-sign Randal Grichuk: 2/10