Ranking the Angels pending free agents by likelihood of them re-signing
Which pending free agents will re-sign with the Angels this offseason?
2) Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela was brought over in a trade with the Twins this past offseason and when he was healthy, performed admirably for the Angels. They've needed depth for the longest time and finally got it with Urshela who could start on a lot of teams but didn't have a guaranteed starting job on this one.
Urshela filled in at shortstop to start the year before Zach Neto was promoted, and played a lot of first base as well in games Anthony Rendon wasn't on the IL. Urshela was a .299 hitter that put the ball in play a ton, but he also had just two home runs in 214 at-bats which was odd for a player who had hit as many as 21 in a season.
I believe Gio is a player the Angels will want back, as his defense at third base is spectacular and he showed an ability to play all four defensive positions at least adequately. Urshela's bat is solid, and he's just a smart baseball player.
Urshela remaining with the Angels feels unlikely for the simple fact that he deserves to start and wouldn't have a guaranteed spot on this team. Anthony Rendon, even though we all know he'll end up on the IL at some point, is the team's third baseman until they finally decide they've had enough with him. With Neto at short, Drury at second, and Schanuel at first, there aren't everyday at-bats available for Gio.
If the everyday spot I assume would be out there for him never turns up, maybe the Angels luck into re-signing him. I assume they'd want him back.
Chances the LA Angels re-sign Gio Urshela: 3/10