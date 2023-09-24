Ranking the Angels pending free agents by likelihood of them re-signing
1) Mike Moustakas
Six of the seven free agents the Angels have available this offseason are ones I'd deem unlikely to re-sign for different reasons. These stem from the team not wanting them back to there not being a role available that suits the player. Mike Moustakas is the seventh free agent, and I believe he's a player likely to re-sign.
Moustakas was another player the Angels acquired in a trade with the Rockies to try and sure up their depth. The Angels have dealt with injuries all year, and Moustakas seemed like a logical replacement-level player to fill in at both corner infield positions.
Moustakas got off to an incredible start with the Angels before really slowing down and most recently landing on the IL. His statline doesn't look too pretty overall, as he's slashing .243/.265/.387 with eight home runs and 30 RBI with the Angels, but he's had several clutch moments and has filled in perfectly as the team's unquestioned leader.
Moustakas having to take on the leadership role when he didn't even start the year with the team is a whole separate issue, but he's stepped in quite nicely and has set a great example for the young players. The 35-year-old is a Los Angeles native who could have interest in being Anthony Rendon's backup.
The Angels should want him back in a reserve role, and I see no reason as to why Moose wouldn't want to stay. This has felt like a nice fit ever since Moustakas put the uniform on.
Chances the LA Angels re-sign Mike Moustakas: 8/10