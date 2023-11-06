Ranking the chances each MLB team has to sign Shohei Ohtani this offseason
The Angels have a chance to re-sign Shohei Ohtani, but they should not be considered the favorites.
Tier 4: The fun teams that won't pay enough
20) Cincinnati Reds
19) Minnesota Twins
18) Arizona Diamondbacks
17) Baltimore Orioles
16) Tampa Bay Rays
This group is made up of teams that were solid to great in 2023 and all have outstanding futures ahead of them. If they were to add a player like Shohei Ohtani to the fold, they'd be perennial contenders. Unfortunately, they won't spend the money.
The Reds are a fun, young group that surprised the baseball world by remaining in the postseason hunt until the end. If they improve their pitching they'd be a force to be reckoned with. Ohtani hitting at Great American Ballpark 81 times a year would be a treat to watch as well.
The Twins just won the AL Central and could win it consistently with how bad the division is. They finally snapped their playoff losing streak before bowing out in the ALDS to Houston. They'll be in the postseason mix, but not the Ohtani mix.
The Diamondbacks just won the NL Pennant, so it's a shame they're this low. To their credit, they did pay Corbin Carroll a ton of money to remain with the franchise for a long time. Unfortunately, that was before he had played a full season so they got a discount. They won't get that same discount for the soon-to-be two-time AL MVP.
The Orioles just won the AL East and are poised to remain among the leaders in that competitive division for years to come. They have a loaded MLB roster and the top prospect in all of baseball, Jackson Holliday, hasn't even debuted yet. The Orioles are unfortunately owned by a cheap owner who will never go near Ohtani's asking price.
The Rays are an interesting team because of how interested they were in adding him at the deadline. It was reported that the Rays were willing to offer a haul to land Ohtani but nothing came to fruition. Tampa Bay likely can't afford to go near Ohtani's asking price, but them offering him a bloated short-term deal probably can't be ruled out.