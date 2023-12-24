Ranking the five Angels trade chips by likelihood of being dealt
The Angels are reportedly receiving interest in these five players, but some appear more likely to actually get dealt than others.
4) Taylor Ward
Taylor Ward looked like he was on a path to stardom following his breakout year in 2022. Unfortunately, he took a big step back this past season, but was still a productive player for the Angels. The 30-year-old slashed .253/.335/.421 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games for the Halos before getting his in the face by an Alek Manoah fastball.
Ward was playing some of his best baseball of the season before his season-ending injury, which is something we could say about far too many Angels players unfortunately. The injury and regression from his monster 2022 year could be signs that the Angels should move him, but it also could deplete his value on the open market.
What makes Ward a valuable commodity is the fact that he has three years of team control remaining. The Angels can keep Ward around for the rest of his prime through his arbitration years and have a productive corner outfielder. When right, Ward has shown he has an all-star ceiling.
The only way the Angels should consider moving him is if they can find a legitimate frontline starter in return, and one that is not a rental (unless it's Corbin Burnes). Teams will covet Ward's years of control as Rosenthal points out, but I'm not sure the Halos can get their hands on a controllable starter (Dylan Cease type) in return, making a deal at least in my view unlikely.