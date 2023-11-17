Ranking the three best Shohei Ohtani moments of his MVP season
So many good moments to choose from.
1) Best Shohei Ohtani moments: The historic doubleheader (7/27/23)
By the time the trade deadline was approaching, the Angels had a crucial decision to make. They had to decide whether they should buy and go all-in on a playoff chase in their final guaranteed year of Ohtani, or sell which would include shipping Ohtani away at the deadline. The Angels wound up deciding to buy, declaring their intent right before a doubleheader the Angels were set to play in Detroit.
As a guy who has been very public about wanting to win, the news must have been exhilerating to hear from Shohei as he put together the best day not only of this season, but of his MLB career.
It started on the mound where Ohtani was simply unhittable. He allowed one hit, a single, in the bottom of the fifth. Other than that, the Tigers could not do anything against him.
Ohtani delivered a complete game one-hit shutout in Detroit. He walked three and struck out eight in the Angels victory. He might've gone hitless at the plate, but he was saving all of his offense for Game 2.
A pitcher starting the second Game of a doubleheader at DH after delivering a 111-pitch shutout is pretty unheard of, but everything Ohtani does is special. Ohtani smacked not one, but two home runs in the night cap leading the Angels to a sweep. A one-hit shutout and two home runs on the same day is virtually impossible to top.