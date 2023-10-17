Ranking the three most memorable Jared Walsh moments with the Angels
There were a lot of good times with Jared Walsh in an Angels uniform.
2) Best Jared Walsh moments: The walk-off home run vs. the White Sox
The best season Jared Walsh had for the Los Angeles Angels was undoubtedly the 2021 season. He slashed .277/.340/.509 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI, making the all-star team and taking over as the team's primary first baseman and middle of the order bat.
While Walsh would earn regular reps thanks to his outstanding bat, he wouldn't begin the season as the starter. He didn't start a game until the third game of the season, but he went 2-for-4 that day and earned another start the next night because of that. Walsh made a statement on Sunday Night Baseball against the White Sox to wrap up the first weekend of the season.
Most fans remember that ESPN game for Shohei Ohtani's mammoth home run in the first inning having Matt Vasgergian on the call saying "And that ball is absolutely crushed!" Ohtani started the home run barrage, Walsh would finish it.
He drilled a home run to right against new pitcher Codi Heuer to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. The game remained 4-3 until the White Sox evened the score in the top of the ninth to tie the game. This set up a chance for the top of the Angels order to try and win the game in the bottom half in dramatic fashion.
Two of the first three hitters reached for the Angels, giving Walsh the chance to win it with a base hit. Turns out he had something else in mind, as he wound up launching a three-run homer to the opposite field to win the game 7-4. It was his second home run of the night, and Walsh drove in four runs in the victory.