Ranking the top 3 trade partners for Shohei Ohtani
1) Ranking the potential Ohtani trade partners: New York Mets
Like the Dodgers, the Mets seem to check every box. They have the money to extend him. They have the prospects necessary to land him. And lastly, they are a competitive team.
The Mets under Steve Cohen have proven they are willing to spend. They are coming off of an offseason where they signed stars like Max Scherzer and Starling Marte, and I assume they will be willing to spend even more this offseason after being bounced in the Wild Card Round.
With Jacob deGrom potentially departing, Ohtani can replace him as the team's ace. The Mets are a team that struggled in the power department so Ohtani can be a very useful bat for them as well.
The Mets have a very top-heavy farm system. They have the number one prospect on mlb.com's top 100 list in Francisco Alvarez. They also have guys like Brett Baty, Kevin Parada, and Alex Ramirez on the list. Just outside of the list, they have Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio.
The Mets do have young guys like Tylor Megill and David Peterson who have both shown promise as starting pitchers that they can include in a trade package as well.
New York's General Manager Billy Eppler is the one who signed Ohtani during his time with the Angels and they have a great connection.
The pieces seem to be in place for this to be a perfect match especially if deGrom walks.