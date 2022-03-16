Recent comments from Shohei Ohtani spell bad news for AL West
LA Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani recently dropped some very intriguing comments in Tempe about his prospects for this upcoming 2022 season:
How is this man thinking he "can't do the same thing as last year"? He had literally the best season in sports history last year--not even just baseball history. To say he "can't have the same stats as last year" is absurd. The scariest part of it, however, is that I think he's actually serious. Check out what he had to add to his original comments:
There's still room to improve? Where? What does he not already do at the highest level? How does he "feel a lot stronger than last year"? Do we not remember how strong he was last year? He already was a 6'4", 210 pound menace. Somehow, though, he now feels stronger.
Shohei Ohtani will wreck the AL West for the LA Angels if he gets any better.
Shohei Ohtani already did wreck the AL West for the LA Angels last year. Hitting to a .257/.372/.592 (.965 OPS) line with 46 bombs, 100 RBIs, 103 runs, and a Major League-leading eight triples, nobody could get him out. And when he got on, he seemingly always took second. He was top five in AL stolen bases (26), and even stole home once.
The crazy thing is, however, that I haven't even discussed who he was on the mound. The unanimous 2021 AL MVP also posted a 9-2 record in 23 starts, recording a 3.18 ERA and 141 ERA+. He added an impressive 1.090 WHIP to that stat line. He led the team in innings pitched (130.1), and posted a very impressive 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings rate.
A pitcher who only allows 6.8 hits per nine innings that also posts a 158 OPS+ at the plate is already unfair. He even played as an outfielder for seven games. This type of cheat code is now supposed to get even better? Well, if that happens, the Angels will surely put the division on notice. They'll put the game on notice.