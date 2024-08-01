Red Sox dump ticking time bomb on Angels at trade deadline in Luis Garcia deal
By Eric Cole
Managing one's 40-man roster is an imperfect science. Teams like the Los Angeles Angels can have a "plan" for how many open spots they want to keep flexible, but injuries, trades, and prospect promotions can throw a wrench in things. In the Angels' case, one trade from the deadline in particular is going to present some challenges going forward.
Right before the deadline passed, LA struck a deal with the Red Sox to for reliever Luis Garcia while getting prospects Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Yeferson Vargas in return. Considering that Garcia is a reliever on an expiring contract, that is quite the haul for Anahiem.
However, this trade package is complicated by the fact that three of the prospects they got in return (Kavadas, Lugo, and Zeferjahn) are all eligible for the Rule 5 draft this coming offseason and will need to be added to the Angels' 40-man roster in order to be protected from it. That means the Angels have some tough roster decisions coming up.
Luis Garcia trade could mean some early offseason moves from the Angels
Based purely on merit, all three players have a case for protection from the Rule 5 draft and LA wouldn't have acquired them if they didn't like them. Kavadas and Lugo are pretty easy choices to at least entertain protecting as Kavadas has big-time power and OBP numbers to go along with a lack of a defensive home and a lot of strikeouts. Lugo isn't an infielder anymore, but he has shown the ability to hit for average and power and gives the Angels another possible long-term outfield option.
As for Zeferjahn, he is a little more speculative as a protection choice, but his overall numbers have really improved in 2024. He also misses bats, and the Angels don't exactly have a ton of arms in their farm system that can do that.
Ultimately, what all of this means is that for the Angels to protect the guys they want from the Rule 5 draft, we could see a roster reckoning pretty early in the offseason from them. That could mean non-tendering some players who aren't in the team's 2025 plans or early offseason trades to clear out the roster a bit. Perhaps that is when the Angels could trade Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and/or Tyler Anderson, like they should have at the deadline this year.