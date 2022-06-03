Reds infielder absolutely drags Mike Trout, blames him for fantasy football fight
Cincinnati Reds' Infielder Tommy Pham recently slapped Giants' OF Joc Pederson before a game over a fantasy football dispute, and now somehow LA Angels' superstar center fielder Mike Trout has been brought into it.
The beef between Pham and Pederson started over a rule dispute in their fantasy league concerning the IR rules and eligibility in the league. Pham accused Pederson of breaking the rules, and Pederson said that Pham did the same thing in another league they were in.
Pham contests this, and added that their league had extra IR rules in their league that extended beyond the ESPN rules that were in place for their league. Regardless, Pham was suspended for three games because he slapped Pederson before the game where the two argued about it on the field.
After the suspension, Pham has made it clear that he was not impressed by the work of the league's commissioner, which was Trout.
“Trout did a terrible job, man,” said Pham--laughing as he said it.
Tommy Pham then took it a step further and got even more reckless when discussing Angels' franchise player Mike Trout.
Tommy Pham continued to absolutely tee off on an LA Angels fan favorite in Mike Trout:
“Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports because he allowed a lot of [stuff] to go on, and he could’ve solved it all," said Pham.
He then suggested that maybe it was he and the rest of the players who were the problem, though, at the end of the day.
"I don’t want to be the f—ing commissioner; I’ve got other [stuff] to do," said Pham. [Trout] didn’t want to do it. We put it on him, so it’s kind of our fault too because we made him commissioner.”
As for Trout, it's of course best to just not even worry about this. Per usual, he's having a great year--batting .302/.402/.636 (1.038 OPS) with a 196 OPS+. He's smacked 13 home runs and scored 37 runs. For Trout, the focus should of course be baseball for now. That's something even Pham would say he's far from 'terrible' at.