Reid Detmers comes back down to earth in week after AL Player of the Week honor
After LA Angels' SP Reid Detmers' Player of the Week honor he received for his no-hitter performance during the week of May 9th through 15th, it was clear that the league had taken notice of just how much talent Detmers truly has. After all, he was rated by MLB as the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect of 2022.
Being just one walk away from a perfect game, Detmers was absolutely untouchable in that outing. He was then tasked with channeling some of that success against the rival Texas Rangers in his next start, which he made on Tuesday--one week after his no-no.
Unfortunately, he didn't have too much magic left. He threw just 3.2 innings--allowing three earned runs and walking two hitters. He struck out four, but surrendered two homers. His season numbers dipped down to the tune of a 4.15 ERA, a 92 ERA+, and a 4.62 FIP.
Reid Detmers has cooled down after the hot start he was on for the first six starts of the season for the LA Angels.
In the first six starts of his rookie season with the LA Angels, Reid Detmers had posted a 3.77 ERA and a .165 BAA. He looked very promising, but he didn't look like the same guy this past Tuesday. It's safe to say he's had an inconsistent start to his big league career.
On one hand, he's good enough to pick up the ball and no-hit a good team. On the other, he can not even last four innings at times (he's done that twice this season). At least, however, he has the aforementioned highs.
Not only can he throw a no-hitter, but even with him not having the best statistical year overall this season--he's still boasting an 0.894 WHIP and holding hitters to just a .172 batting average. He's shown the flashes--at this point it's just about finding the consistency.