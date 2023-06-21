Reid Detmers has finally turned his season around after latest dominant outing
Despite having sole possession of a playoff spot 75 games into the season, the Los Angeles Angels have gotten some shaky starting pitching all season. Every starter in this rotation not named Griffin Canning or Jaime Barria has had a down year, including Reid Detmers.
The 23-year-old left-hander was a popular pick among many analysts to break out in 2023. He had a solid season in 2022 and finished strongly. He had an uptick in his velocity and pitched well in Spring Training. Two months into this season, things were not going well for him.
Through his first ten starts of the season, Detmers was 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA. It felt like every start had the same beginning, middle, and ending. He'd start off great, have one rough inning, and lose the game. Detmers had horrific numbers facing hitters for a third time and the Angels were just 3-7 in his starts. In his last three starts Detmers has been a completely different pitcher, and it'll go a long way for this team that's trying to play meaningful baseball.
LA Angels finally getting the Reid Detmers they were expecting to see
In each of his last three starts Detmers has been getting better and better. He had his best start of the season against the Cubs, topped that against the Rangers, and was at his best against the Dodgers.
Over his last three outings, Detmers has allowed just two runs in 18.2 innings pitched. He's given up just ten hits, has a WHIP under 1.000, and has 24 strikeouts. Detmers followed up an outstanding start against one of, if not the best offenses in the league in Texas, with one of the strongest outings of his career in what ended up being a tough loss against the Dodgers.
Last night Detmers was in complete control from pitch one. He threw seven scoreless innings and gave up just two hits with only one walk. He struck out eight, including former MVP Mookie Betts three times.
The Dodgers might not be quite as formidible as we're used to them being, but for Detmers to go toe to toe against his idol Clayton Kershaw, was incredibly impressive. Who knows, had a run not being taken away from the Angels or had the Angels shown the ability to record a clutch hit, it's possible Detmers would've beaten Kershaw.
For the Angels to be a true postseason team, the starting pitching has to be better than it has been for much of the season. Detmers finally showing signs of being the mid-rotation arm he's supposed to be with the upside to be even better would go a long way.