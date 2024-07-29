Ron Washington's comments on Mike Trout's injury further confuse Angels fans
By Eric Cole
For a brief moment, Los Angeles Angels fans had something to look forward to beyond the team's potential return at the trade deadline. After suffering a setback during his rehab assignment that made everyone wince, Mike Trout revealed over the weekend that the MRI on his knee was clean and that the soreness he experienced was scar tissue breaking up. Considering the alternatives, it was great news.
However, that news was not followed up with any word as to when Trout could resume his rehab assignment, which was a little strange. Angels manager Ron Washington provided some insight as to what is going on with Trout, but it raised more questions than it answered.
LA Angels News: Mike Trout still not running and doesn't have a timetable to return
This development doesn't change the fact that the news overall with Trout is good, but Washington's comments do raise some concerns. That Trout isn't running again yet implies his rehab has been functionally reset, and any hope that he could return in the near future is basically gone.
Things could change with just a couple of promising workouts, but it definitely isn't great that Trout doesn't feel well enough to run yet.
It is also a little odd that Trout seems to be calling the shots here. Obviously, he's going to know his body better than anyone and he's dealing with an unfamiliar issue, but the Angels medical staff seeming to be divorced from his rehab process, at minimum, creates a strange dynamic here.
Ultimately, Wash is right that this is on Trout and he has earned the right to dictate some terms here. He clearly wants to be back out on the field with the Angels playing every night, but it is also probably true that Trout's recent injury history is probably guiding his thought process. Trout doesn't want to rush back only to be limited or have to go on the shelf again, and fans shouldn't want that, either. That said, it would be nice to get some positive news regarding Trout for a change.