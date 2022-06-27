Scoring change rules that Shohei Ohtani didn't break up Tyler Anderson's no-hitter
On June 15th, Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter bid against the LA Angels into the ninth inning--or so everyone thought. Shohei Ohtani broke it up with a ninth-inning triple, but it turns out that it was actually broken up earlier in the game. The league has made a scoring change to add a hit to Jared Walsh's seventh-inning at-bat.
The at-bat was originally ruled as Walsh reaching on a throwing error by Tyler Anderson, but it has now been changed to a hit. So the Halos actually had two hits off of Anderson in the game. The no-hitter ended with two outs left in the top of the seventh.
An error was still charged to Anderson when it came to Walsh getting to second after the errant throw, but Walsh got to first on a single. While it was seen as fitting that of all Angels to end the no-no, it would be Ohtani, it's also rather fitting for it to be Walsh as well.
After all, Walsh is slashing .295/.321/.543 (.864 OPS) in his last 27 games. The Halos finished the game with just three hits (Matt Duffy had the third hit to drive in Ohtani in the ninth).
Shohei Ohtani was the only LA Angels player to score in that game against Tyler Anderson.
Both Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh have been hitting exceptionally well for the LA Angels as of late. Not only is Walsh swinging a big bat in his last 27 games, but ShoTime is too. He boasts a .263/.368/.526 (.895 OPS) slash line with six home runs and 7 RBIs in his last 27 games.
Again, it was bound to be Ohtani or Walsh to break up the no-hitter, if it wasn't going to be one of the first two hitters in the lineup that game (Taylor Ward and Mike Trout). While the Halo offense wasn't there that game, they have been a bit better as of late; scoring 34 runs in their last eight games (as of entering the Mariners' series).
That 4.25 runs per game average is right where their season 4.26 runs per game average has been in 2022. Hopefully, they will continue this upward trajectory as the summer continues.