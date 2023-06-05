Sending Chase Silseth down was right move for both Silseth and the Angels
In light of the Los Angeles Angels recent promotion of Jose Soriano, Chase Silseth was sent down to AAA. This was met by somewhat of a mixed reaction from Angels fans as Silseth did show some flashes in relief, but he had struggled of late.
There were three reasons fans were excited to see Silseth in relief. First, he didn't show much as a starter. He'd look good for a couple innings before losing his stamina and falling apart. Second, fans were excited to see a potential velocity boost in shorter spurts, allowing Silseth to be a weapon out of the bullpen. After displaying that in his first couple of outings, the added velocity did not last.
The third reason fans were excited to see Silseth out of the bullpen was because the Angels bullpen had many issues. Outside of Carlos Estevez and Matt Moore, there were no legitimately trustworthy guys. Chris Devenski has entered that circle of trust and Ben Joyce appears to be close as well, but we thought Silseth could be a late-inning arm. It just didn't work out.
Silseth saw his role be limited primarily to a low-leverage guy with only Tucker Davidson, the team's long reliever, pitching in lower-leverage spots. Rather than waste Silseth's bullets in games that felt out of reach, the Halos are going to build him back up as a starter and hopefully he can help in that role in the future.
LA Angels sending Chase Silseth down was right move for both Silseth and the team
Chase Silseth was inexplicably brought into a game by Phil Nevin in which the Angels were leading 3-2 in the seventh inning against the Marlins, and he proceeded to blow it. A walk and a home run gave Miami a 4-3 lead in the seventh. Nevin then inexplicably brought him back out for the eighth and he'd walk two more batters before finally being pulled.
Silseth walked four total while recording three outs. He was all over the zone and didn't look good at all. Since that outing, Silseth appeared in two games which the Angels were trailing by multiple runs and he allowed two total runs in four innings pitched.
Silseth didn't pitch well in his recent high-leverage outing, and didn't look much better in low-leverage. With most of the relievers already proving to be more trustworthy and Tucker Davidson being the long reliever, Silseth didn't have much of a role anyway.
Building Silseth back up to see if he can do anything as a starter is the right move. He didn't wind up being all that impressive in relief. Giving Silseth one more shot as a starting pitcher feels like the right move for both the team and the player.