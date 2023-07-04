Shohei Ohtani, 5 other Angels that could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
After such a promising start to the month of June, the Los Angeles Angels stumbled to the finish line, and that has carried into the first three games of July. The Angels have lost nine of their last 13 games including five of their last six to fall to 45-42 on the season. While they're still in the thick of postseason contention, it's not out of the question that they'll be much further back at the deadline.
The Angels are looking to play better against an underwhelming Padres team but last night went just about as badly as you could've imagined. If they don't act fast, the idea of selling should absolutely pop into the head of Perry Minasian.
If the Angels do make the decision to sell, the guy everyone will talk about is Shohei Ohtani, and rightfully so. The Angels do have other players they can trade at the deadline that they can and should move if the team continues to falter.
1) LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
The most obvious sell candidate outside of Shohei Ohtani is Hunter Renfroe. The Angels acquired Renfroe with the vision of him hitting behind the Trout, Ohtani, Rendon trio and after a hot start things have really gone downhill.
Renfroe is slashing .248/.293/.447 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI. He has an OPS+ of 100, exactly league average. Is that bad? No, but for Hunter Renfroe it's not great.
Renfroe is a guy who had consistently been a force in the middle of lineups, hitting for power and driving in a good amount of runs. He had a power surge in April hitting seven home runs, but he only has seven since.
The most frustrating part about Renfroe's game is his inability to do anything with runners in scoring position. He's slashing .163/.221/.279 with just one home run and 21 RBI in those spots. For a guy who has hit fourth and fifth for much of the year, that's simply unacceptable.
Thanks to his track record and relatively inexpensive contract, Renfroe should be able to net the Angels something decent even if he continues to struggle until the deadline. By trading Renfroe it opens the door to Mickey Moniak getting full-time reps against righties, and could also open the door to a potential Jo Adell promotion. With his contract expiring at season's end, it's a no-brainer.