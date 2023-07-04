Shohei Ohtani, 5 other Angels that could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
2) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
One of the big pleasant surprises this season has been the performance of Chris Devenski. The Angels bullpen has been a whole lot better in general even without Matt Moore, and a lot of credit for that has to be pointed Devenski's way.
The right-hander was an all-star for Houston but that was six years ago. Since that all-star appearance, Devenski had an ERA of 5.45 in 136 appearances entering this season.
The Angels are three games over .500 and would likely be under .500 had Devenski not bailed them out of countless jams. Phil Nevin has used him as his security blanket, and Devenski has come through most of the time.
He's struggled of late, allowing seven runs (six earned) in his last six appearances and 5.2 innings pitched, but has a 3.30 ERA overall and has remained a key figure in the bullpen.
Devenski's change-up has returned to the elite pitch it was in Houston, and that alone would make him have some value. The fact that he's stranded 77% of the runners he's inherited would seemingly increase that value even more.
Contenders will need bullpen help, and Devenski making the league minimum should make him an attractive piece for anybody.