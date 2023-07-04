Shohei Ohtani, 5 other Angels that could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
3) LA Angels pitcher Matt Moore could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
Matt Moore is in a similar boat to Devenski as a reliever on an expiring contract having a great year. The Angels signed him to a one-year deal to fortify the back end of their bullpen, and when healthy, Moore has done exactly that.
Through 22 appearances, the southpaw has posted a 1.44 ERA in 22 appearances and 25 innings pitched. He's been used against both righties and lefties, and he's been used for three outs or even more on occasion.
Moore had a 1.95 ERA for Texas last season and had been on the same dominant track before suffering an oblique strain which has kept him out since late May. Moore's return does appear to be sooner than later, but does not have an official date or anything.
Everybody will be looking for bullpen help, and the price for proven left-handers on relatively team-friendly deals who can get both righties and lefties out and even go multiple innings will be at a premium. If Moore comes back healthy prior to the deadline, he'll be in high demand.
All the talk has surrounded Carlos Estevez and the wonderful year he's had, and rightfully so, but Moore was just as dominant late in games before he went down. He has 12 holds, no blown saves, and the team is 17-5 when he pitches.