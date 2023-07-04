Shohei Ohtani, 5 other Angels that could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
4) LA Angels infielder Eduardo Escobar could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
It's funny because the Angels literally just got him, but if they're on the outside looking in and trying to sell pieces, Eduardo Escobar feels likely to go.
The Angels acquired Escobar to be the Gio Urshela replacement. He's a guy who can fill in at third if/when Anthony Rendon gets hurt again, while also helping out at first base and second base. These versatile players are hard to come by, especially ones that can hit. That's why Gio was so valuable. Escobar is similar in that regard.
Since coming to the Angels, Escobar has done a fine job in the infield. He's slashed he has nine hits in his first 29 at-bats, hitting .310 as an Angel. He hasn't hit a home run yet, but he did have an important triple and has scored six runs in just eight games. This season, he's hit .290 with three of his four home runs and an .831 OPS against left-handed pitching. A team in need of some punch against lefties could certainly use that.
The Mets are already paying Escobar's contract which means he's available for the league minimum if the Angels were to flip him. Getting a versatile switch-hitter with a strong track record and incredible clubhouse presence will be valuable for some teams out there just like it was for the Angels.
Whoever acquires him won't be giving up prospects quite as good as Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux since the Angels wouldn't be eating any money, but they'd be able to get something at least for the veteran.