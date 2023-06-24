3 reasons why the Eduardo Escobar trade was a good one for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels made a surprising trade in the middle of their frustrating loss against the Rockies, acquiring Eduardo Escobar in a deal with the New York Mets. Escobar will hopefully be active for Saturday night's game in Colorado.
In this deal, the Angels sent two pitching prospects to New York in Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux. The Angels have sent a message. They're trying to win right now.
You can put away your Shohei Ohtani trade proposals. While Eduardo Escobar won't push the Angels to World Series favorites, he was still a worthwhile addition. Here're three reasons why.
1) LA Angels infielder Eduardo Escobar should be able to play the Gio Urshela role perfectly
The Angels were dealt a big blow when Gio Urshela was ruled out for likely the remainder of the season with a fractured pelvis. Urshela had played a key role for the Angels as a versatile infielder and as the primary Anthony Rendon replacement.
Since Rendon went down, the Angels have had to start players like Luis Rengifo and Kevin Padlo, players who simply should not be on a MLB team right now. Adding Escobar who can fill in for Rendon when he's hurt and can play all over the infield, and even both corner outfield spots when Rendon is actually on the field.
Like Urshela, Escobar is a primary third baseman but he has played in nine games at second base this season and another one at shortstop. While he hasn't played first base in 2023, he does have 18 games played at that position in his career, and he has 43 games played in left field.
Escobar's WRC+ of 92 is not far off from Urshela's 94, although they're different types of hitters. Urshela provides more contact while Escobar hits for more power.
The hitters are different, but the roles are the same. Escobar should fit it perfectly.