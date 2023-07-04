Shohei Ohtani, 5 other Angels that could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
5) LA Angels infielder Mike Moustakas could be traded if the team falls out of the playoff race
Escobar is already a guy that the Angels just acquired who could be moved if the team falls out of it, and Mike Moustakas could find himself in a very similar position.
The Angels acquired Moustakas in a deal with the Rockies mainly to help at first base. Jared Walsh had struggled so mightily that the team had no choice but to send him down. Angels first basemen have a WRC+ of 96, and most of that work was thanks to Brandon Drury who is primarily a second baseman. They're 21st in that category in the majors which obviously had to be improved.
Since becoming an Angel, Moustakas has filled in admirably, recording six hits in 22 at-bats including a home run in the seven games he's played in. He's already become a fan favorite with fans chanting "Moose" whenever he does anything, which is a far cry from the boos he received as a Kansas City Royal.
Moustakas isn't the star he was as a Royal, but he's still a productive power hitter who can help out a team trying to win. He's another guy on a minimum contract and for a team that needs some more power or another bench bat, he'd be a solid get.