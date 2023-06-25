Angels continue to prioritize depth with Mike Moustakas acquisition
As if the 25-1 beatdown wasn't bad enough, the Los Angeles Angels have taken a player from the Colorado Rockies. They've acquired Mike Moustakas in a trade that sent minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc to Colorado.
The Angels trade for Moustakas is the second trade made in as many days by Perry Minasian who continues to be hyper-aggressive and doing whatever it takes to win.
Moustakas isn't the star he once was, but can still contribute on a team trying to win, and he'll look to show that with the Angels.
In the middle of Friday's game, the Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Mets. They sent over two pitching prospects to acquire the switch-hitting infielder in an effort to add a legitimate MLB player to their infield.
This Moustakas trade was made for the same reasons. With Anthony Rendon and Zach Neto on the IL right now and with Gio Urshela done for likely the rest of the season, the Angels strongsuit of depth was gone. Now, Minasian has replenished the depth in just a matter of days.
After watching the Angels get shut out twice at home by a struggling Dodgers team, it became clear that adding legitimate bats was needed. Out goes players like Kevin Padlo and Michael Stefanic, and in come established veterans like Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas.
Moustakas signed on with the Rockies after being DFA'd by the Reds. He's only played in 47 games, but is slashing .270/.360/.435 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 115 at-bats. He has a 107 OPS+ which the Angels will certainly take.
Moustakas has the ability to play first base, second base, and third base although he's only played at the corners this season. Moose can replace the newly-optioned Jared Walsh as a left-handed hitting first baseman who can hopefully provide power.
The Angels sent right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc to the Rockies in this trade. Van Scoyoc is having a solid year with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts for A+ Tri City, but he isn't viewed as a top prospect or a guy with much of an MLB future. It's not a lot to give up for a player who can make an impact on the current Angels team.
It's fair to question the Angels acquiring a Rockies batter, but Moustakas is a rare example of a Rockie who actually has better numbers away from Coors Field. Moustakas has a .773 OPS at home which is solid, but is hitting .318 on the road with an .813 OPS.
Credit Perry Minasian for doing whatever it takes to win. His aggressiveness has gotten the Angels to where they are today which is right in the thick of a playoff race, and he continues to do whatever he can to make the team better.