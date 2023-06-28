Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen before in win vs. White Sox
The month of June has been one of the best months in the career of Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has been on an absolute tear at the plate and seems to have kicked it in gear on the mound.
Ohtani is slashing .383/.473/.915 with 13 home runs and 26 RBI this month. He has an OPS of 1.388 and an absurd 268 WRC+. We saw his bat carry the team to a series victory in Texas, and it hasn't really cooled down since.
After a rough patch on the mound, Ohtani has really kicked it in gear lately. In his last three starts he has an ERA of 1.86 with 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched. He had arguably his best start of the season against the Dodgers, and followed that up with another dominant performance against the White Sox.
Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen before
In the series opener, it was Shohei Ohtani who tied the game with a solo shot. Without it, there's a good chance the Angels lose that game. Last night, the Angels won the game once again on the back of Ohtani.
In the first inning, Ohtani got the White Sox in order with a pair of strikeouts. Then in the bottom half, he launched his 27th home run of the season to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead.
Shohei delivered 6.1 masterful innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. It's Ohtani's second straight outing completing at least six innings allowing one run with double-digit strikeouts. From pitch one, he was in complete command. The run he allowed came after he departed from the game with a cracked fingernail.
Despite the cracked fingernail, Ohtani remained in the game and in the bottom of the seventh inning got the run right back with his second home run of the night to give the Angels a much-needed insurance run. Ohtani had three hits in three at-bats to go along with a walk. Just another unbelievable night offensively.
Ohtani continues to dominate offensively in games that he starts which is a big reason why the Angels are 11-5 in his starts. We all remember the game against the Orioles in which he was a double shy of the cycle in the game he started, but last night was just another example.
These numbers are just ridiculous. While Walter Johnson does have the higher batting average, he only hit two home runs in 1925. Ohtani did that last night alone. Safe to say he's got the edge there.
It's hard to really take this all in while living in the moment, but it's really important to appreciate what this guy is doing. A multi-homer game with 10 k's? Are you kidding me? MVP.