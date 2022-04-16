Shohei Ohtani's hilarious new technique to end slump goes viral all over internet
Shohei Ohtani came off to a rough start offensively for the LA Angels. After this past Monday's game, he was 3 for 21 on the year. He had a slash line of .143/.143/.191 (.333 OPS).
That's quite the difference from what he hit last season: .257/.372/.592 (.965 OPS). The great news is, however, he was seen working on a slump-busting method that is sure to do the trick:
This video made the rounds on Twitter, with countless publications reposting the video and cashing in on tons and tons of retweets and likes from baseball fans who learned that Ohtani is actually a bit of a comedian along with being a two-way superstar MLB player.
Shohei Ohtani was, however, off to a great start on the mound for the LA Angels.
Shohei Ohtani was off to a rough start at the plate, but he certainly wasn't on the mound. Starting on the bump for the LA Angels on Opening Day, Ohtani went 4.2 innings, striking out nine and only allowing one run. He only walked one batter. Ohtani was just looking for a little more magic in his bat.
And for what it's worth, he was showing a bit of improvement offensively, as he had smacked a hit in his second straight game and also stole a base that day. Perhaps Ohtani often gives his bat CPR in the dugout to wake it up. He wouldn't need to too often, however, as the career .262/.350/.531 (.881 OPS) hitter typically doesn't slump.
It's why there's no reason for fans to be worrying about the slow start. It's also good to see Ohtani being light-hearted about it. He knows he's the best offensive player in the game, his teammates know he's the best offensive player in the game, and opposing pitchers certainly do as well. He'll be just fine.