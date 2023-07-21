Shohei Ohtani home run pace: How many home runs is he on track to hit?
Shohei Ohtani keeps re-writing the record book with each passing day. The question now is: how many home runs is he going to end up with?
By Eric Cole
Shohei Ohtani continues to defy any and all conventional knowledge that we have regarding what to expect from major league baseball players. Hitters are not supposed to pitch this well and pitchers are definitely not supposed to hit this well. He seems to be the embodiment of "The Natural" except he hasn't had to deal with a mentally unstable woman shooting him early in the first act.
It is no longer a matter of if Shohei will write his name in the record books, but instead when he will do it again and right now he has his eyes set on the American League home run record of 62 that Aaron Judge just set last season.
Again, it wild to even consider this as a possibility since Ohtani is also one of the best pitchers in the league as well this season, but we have just come to accept that Shohei is a unicorn whose production we are very unlikely to see in the league again. It is best not to question it too much and just enjoy it and try to ignore all of the trade chatter surrounding Shohei.
So is Shohei actually on pace to break the American League home run record as of today? Lets take a look at what the numbers tell us.
What is Shohei Ohtani's current home run pace?
Through 7/21/23, Shohei Ohtani currently sits at 35 home runs. His last home run came on July 17th against the Yankees which also happened to be the third straight game he had a home run. So far in the month of July, he has five home runs after hitting 13 in June.
At this current pace, assuming he misses minimal time the rest of the season, Shohei is roughly on pace to hit 59 home runs this season. That would be a career high by a long shot for him (he hit 46 back in 2021), but would fall just short of the AL home run record.