Shohei Ohtani's ownership of the White Sox needs to be discussed more
It's well-documented that Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball at this point. The things he's able to do both on the mound and at the plate are second to none. He leads baseball in home runs with a legitimate shot at the AL Triple Crown while also leading the league in K/9 and H/9. He's unreal.
Ohtani has ridiculous numbers against mostly every team. His numbers against AL West opponents are obviously inflated because he plays teams from his own division more, but there's one team in particular that Ohtani absolutely feasts against.
The Chicago White Sox are a team Ohtani absolutely owns both on the mound and especially at the plate. It's time to really go in depth with how awesome Ohtani has played against the Sox.
Teams from the AL West like the Angels play teams in their own division 13 times each season now with the new schedule. In the past, it used to be 19. For other AL teams like those that reside in the AL Central or AL East, the Angels play them either six or seven times depending on the season.
Ohtani has played in 34 games against the White Sox, ironically more than any other non-AL West team. He's played more than double the games against the Astros, Athletics, Mariners, and Rangers.
Ohtani is slashing an absurd .318/.386/.786 with 15 home runs and 33 RBI in 126 at-bats. The 15 home runs he's hit are four more than he's hit against the Astros in 40 (!) fewer games. It says a lot about the Astros pitching obviously, but 15 home runs in 34 games is just insane. That'd be a 71 home run pace over 162 games. Again, absurd.
He's tacked on six doubles, four triples (tied for most against any opponent), and six stolen bases (most against any non-AL West opponent). He has a 1.171 OPS against the White Sox in his career.
This season, Ohtani has taken it to a whole other level. He's slashing .455/.539/.1.364 with six home runs and eight RBI in six games against the White Sox. He has an OPS of 1.902 again, in just six games. How!
Through the first three games of this four-game series, Ohtani has two three-hit games and has three home runs. He's willed the Angels against the Sox. And this is just at the plate.
Ohtani just delivered 6.1 brilliant innings allowing just one run with 10 strikeouts. He hit two home runs in the same game. In three starts against the White Sox in his career, he's allowed just two earned runs in 16.2 innings of work. That's good for a 1.08 ERA. He has 28 strikeouts compared to eight walks. Unfathomable numbers.
This Ohtani ownership of the White Sox rivals Trout and the Mariners. It's truly something special.