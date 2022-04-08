Shohei Ohtani posts unorthodox Opening Day pitching line for LA Angels in loss
Shohei Ohtani looked great on the mound for the LA Angels on Opening Day. He did, but he only went 4.2 IP. It was a weird stat day for Ohtani, who's numbers didn't, but also did tell the story of how he threw. He did indeed only pitch 4.2 innings.
Like other pitchers this year on Opening Day, he was kept on a tight pitch count due to the shortened spring training. He only threw 80 pitches, which was pretty solid for 4.2 IP. The lockout shortening the spring, however, forced pitchers around the entire league to be on a pitch count for their first starts of the year.
But in those 4.2 innings, Ohtani was electric. He struck out NINE batters...only allowing one run, he absolutely dealt while he was on the bump. Walking just one hitter all night, there was so much to like, including striking out Jose Altuve in all three tries he had against him.
Shohei Ohtani then stayed in to hit for the LA Angels.
The LA Angels put the 'Shohei Ohtani rule' into effect right away. Unfortunately, Ohtani didn't have his best game with the bat--as he went 0 for 4. Ohtani almost smoked a ball out the yard in one of his at-bats, but he just got under it. The Halos had another close home run from Anthony Rendon, but unfortunately couldn't catch a break.
The run support just wasn't there for Ohtani, as the Halos scored just one run all game. After a pair of home runs given up by Ryan Tepera, the Astros took a 3-1 victory on the day. The Halos had trouble with Houston last year as well, and look to bounce back in Game 2 of the series on Friday. Fans will be excited to see Reid Detmers in action on the bump, where he'll make his sixth start of his Major League career.