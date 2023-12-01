Shohei Ohtani remains dominant, wins third straight Edgar Martinez Award
There's no award this guy can't win.
All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani as free agency is in full swing. The Los Angeles Angels hope to bring him back but are just one of many teams that seem to have at least a puncher's chance at signing the best player on the planet.
What makes Shohei Ohtani the best, is obviously his ability to both hit and pitch at the same time and be elite at both. That's the reason why he's going to get the largest contract in the history of North American Team Sports.
Ohtani wrapped up his second AL MVP award in the last three months, and the awards just keep on coming for this 29-year-old phenom. Ohtani has just won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the best Designated Hitter in baseball for the third straight year.
Shohei Ohtani wins award for best DH
Ohtani had a season to remember in what could be his last one with the Angels franchise. he slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI. He stole 20 bases, hit 26 doubles, eight triples, and led the league with 325 total bases. Ohtani did this despite being the lone big threat for much of the season, and he did this despite missing one month to end the season.
Simply put, this was one of the best offensive seasons in Angels history. Ohtani was just three home runs shy of the tying Angels franchise record for a single season, and his 10.0 bWAR is one of the best marks we've ever seen as well in an Angels uniform.
Ohtani led the league in home runs (despite the missed time) while also leading in OBP, OPS, and OPS+. This was a truly remarkable year for a guy who was pitched around more and more as the season progressed. And again, he did all of this while pitching. If you ever wonder why Ohtani is going to make over $500 million, seasons like this past one are why. He is truly a unicorn.
Shohei becomes the second player ever to win the award three straight times according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, and will look to inch closer to David Ortiz's record of five straight by winning it again in 2024. Considering the fact that he's only going to be hitting in 2024, his chances of winning this award yet again are quite high.