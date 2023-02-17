Shohei Ohtani's press conference was much ado about nothing
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been and will continue to be the talk of baseball. His free agency is on every fan's mind with people hoping and praying that he'll choose to go to their respective city. While it's nice to dream, Ohtani didn't say much in his opening press conference surrounded by a ton of reporters.
The scene on Thursday morning in Tempe saw a slew of reporters getting ready to hear Shohei Ohtani speak publicly for the first time since pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week. Predictably, Ohtani didn't say much.
Ohtani was predictably quiet about his Angels future
Shohei was asked twice about a potential extension and brushed the question away by saying he doesn't want to focus on that. To that I ask, why should he?
Ohtani has all of the leverage heading into his free agency. He has a chance at signing a contract worth upward of $500 million. Even if he wants to stay an Angel, which is definitely possible, he'd be best served pinning the teams against each other to try and get as much money as he can. As much as we'd like for him to sign an extension right now, it's not going to happen.
Ohtani believes the Angels want to win and understand how badly he wants to win. He said that he thinks this is the best offseason they've had since he's arrived (I agree), but he can't really tell you exactly how they feel.
Writers I'm sure are going to take this as Ohtani having no interest in remaining an Angel when that in fact cannot be proven. Ohtani had no reason to say anything and didn't.
Ohtani being non-committal and not answering most of what he's asked will likely spark more stories about him wanting to be a Dodger or a Met, but in reality it's much ado about nothing. He didn't say much and had no reason to. Let's just play ball and pick this up when he's ready.