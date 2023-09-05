Shohei Ohtani scratched from Monday's lineup as the Angels become more unwatchable
Yet another blow for the Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels were swept in embarrassing fashion in Oakland this past weekend as they continued their post-trade deadline collapse.
Winning many games isn't something many fans expected in September after the Angels essentially waved the white flag by releasing several of their key players in an effort to save money. The Angels are nine games under .500 and out of postseason contention, but one reason to continue to watch this team was Shohei Ohtani.
Now, the Angels superstar has been scratched from Monday's lineup against the Orioles with oblique tightness as the Angels injury woes continue.
LA Angels DH Shohei Ohtani scratched from Monday's lineup vs. the Orioles with oblique tightness
The Angels might be done, but Ohtani is a player gunning for his second AL MVP award in his last three seasons. He's slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI. He leads the league in a whole bunch of categories including home runs, runs, walks, triples, OBP, slugging, and OPS. This doesn't even include his very good pitching statistics.
It's unclear as of this moment how serious this oblique tightness is, but Ohtani is a player who wants to play no matter what. He is, after all, playing with a torn UCL which must be incredibly difficult.
Hopefully Ohtani will return to the lineup tomorrow, but it's impossible to know at this point. The real hope is Shohei has enough time to finish out the season, win the MVP, and potentially break Troy Glaus' single season record for home runs in a season if he were to hit 48.
The Angels will attempt to win a baseball game tonight against the first place Orioles without their best player.