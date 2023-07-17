Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: 5 teams with the best 2 top 100 prospects to offer
These teams have the best prospect packages to offer the Angels in a Shohei Ohtani trade
3) Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers just swept the Reds coming out of the all-star break right after taking two of three from Cincinnati before the break. Taking five of six from their rivals has them sitting in first place in the NL Central, two games ahead of the Reds. Milwaukee is ten games over .500 and acquiring Ohtani can legitimately make them one of the best teams in the National League.
The Brewers are where they are because of their pitching. Adding Ohtani to a rotation that's headlined by Corbin Burnes would give them the best duo in baseball. Adding in guys like Brandon Woodruff (when healthy) and Freddy Peralta, the Brewers likely have the best postseason rotation in baseball.
Their issue is their offense as they're 24th in runs scored. Adding Ohtani to their weak lineup should help immensely. Especially in a park as hitter-friendly as American Family Field.
In a trade with the Angels, the Brewers best prospect is ranked second overall in Jackson Chourio. Milwaukee also has 17th-ranked prospect Sal Frelick. The downside to this is both of these guys are outfielders and the Angels do have plenty of outfielders, but an Ohtani trade should be about adding talent more than worrying about fit. Additional moves can be made that address fit.