Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: 5 teams with the best 2 top 100 prospects to offer
These teams have the best prospect packages to offer the Angels in a Shohei Ohtani trade
2) Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are another surprise team in baseball this season. They're currently 52-42 on the season and have fallen to third in the NL West thanks to a 2-8 record in their last ten games. Arizona would be looking to acquire Ohtani to get back into the race and try and win it all this season.
Adding Ohtani to a rotation that already includes Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly would be unreal. Adding him to a lineup with the likes of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker would be great for them as well. Fortunately for the Angels, they've got the prospects as well.
Jordan Lawlar is Arizona's top prospect. He's a shortstop so presumably Lawlar or Neto would be moving to second or third if a deal would transpire. He's ranked 5th on the top-100 list.
Arizona can also add number 13 prospect Druw Jones, son of Andruw, to the deal. Jones is a ways away, but he was taken second overall last season and can anchor the Angels outfield for years to come whenever he's promoted.
If the Angels don't want another outfielder or don't want to wait too long for a prospect to be ready, Brandon Pfaadt is another elite prospect they could realistically try to add. Pfaadt is a pitcher which the Angels do desperately need, and he's already pitched in the majors this season (albeit not very well). He's ranked number 21 overall.