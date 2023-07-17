Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: 5 teams with the best 2 top 100 prospects to offer
These teams have the best prospect packages to offer the Angels in a Shohei Ohtani trade
1) Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have perhaps been the surprise of all surprises in baseball this season. They're 57-35 on the season, just one game back of the Rays for first place in the loaded AL East. They just keep improving, and an Ohtani trade might put them over the top.
Ohtani would immediately be the Orioles ace, as their starting pitching is the weak part of their team. Adding Ohtani to a lineup with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson among other young rising stars would be electric.
In addition to their outstanding team right now, the Orioles have the best farm system in baseball, led by the best prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday. The Orioles will likely never even consider trading Holliday for Ohtani as a rental considering there's almost no shot Ohtani stays there long term, but he's obviously the number one guy the Angels should be targeting. Holliday can play third base and has the talent to be the best player in baseball one day.
The Orioles also have number 12 prospect Colton Cowser that they can include in a deal. Baltimore, like the Angels, have a loaded outfield so they could stomach losing Cowser. Even guys like number 30 prospect Jordan Westburg and number 36 prospect Heston Kjerstad would be very interesting prospects for Perry Minasian to consider.