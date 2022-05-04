Shohei Ohtani goes viral for hilariously scaring Chicago White Sox fans
Shohei Ohtani didn't have the best series when the LA Angels went up to Chicago to play the White Sox. He went two for 13, and while he did score three runs, he also got injured in the third game of the four-game series. It kept him from starting in the last game of the series, and it kept him from starting Tuesday night's game on the mound.
However when the Angels come to town, everyone's excited just to see Ohtani out there. This last series was yet another example of that. Check out this clip of Ohtani playfully messing around with some ChiSox fans:
It's another example of why people don't only love ShoTime because he's been the best player in the game since his two-way heroics last season, but because he's also a perfect ambassador for the game. He's got a great personality; one that can be embraced by the fans.
Shohei Ohtani clearly embraces the fans as well, whether they're fans of the LA Angels or not.
Shohei Ohtani is a national treasure, not just one that LA Angels fans know and appreciate. All fans get along with ShoTime. They all appreciate just how great of a player he is, and just how great of a person he is. He's easily the most likable player in the sport.
Within the white lines, he has been impressive again this season. Ohtani leads the American League with 17 runs scored this season, and has also been dealing on the mound. Posting a 2.10 FIP and 1.086 WHIP, Ohtani also has an incredible 1.94 SIERA.
Striking out 14 batters per nine innings, he's missing more bats than baseball fans were already used to seeing him miss, and that's saying quite a bit. Ohtani entered the year striking out 10.9 batters per nine innings. Then again, however, Ohtani is no stranger to shattering expectations. He did things nobody had ever seen in sports on a nightly basis last year, and is ready to do the same as the season continues to get moving.